Today at Apple has launched the "Make Your Holiday" program to help people create one-of-a-kind gifts using their iPhone and iPad. As part of the program, Apple has created a project book and offering virtual online sessions for anyone to attend.

From November 19–December 31, create one-of-a-kind gifts using iPhone and iPad. Download our Project Book to get started with easy-to-do projects your family and friends can enjoy together — whether near or far. For inspiration and project tips, join free virtual sessions happening weekly.

As part of the program, Apple has created a project book that gives families "easy-to-do projects and ideas for sharing gratitude, giving thoughtfully, and celebrating festively."

Add a bit of fun and creativity to the holidays this year. In this Project Book, you'll find easy-to-do projects and ideas for sharing gratitude, giving thoughtfully, and celebrating festively. And the best part — your family and friends can create together whether near or far.

The sessions offered include ways to create gratitude charms and festive family portraits. One of the sessions, called "Holiday Highlight Reels with StoryCorps,", will teach attendees how to interview your friends and family to capture stories this holiday season.

As part of our Make Your Holiday series, StoryCorps Directors Perri Chinalai and Emily Janssen will share their approach for creating connection and recording authentic stories. You'll explore StoryCorps interview techniques so you can capture stories from your friends and family this holiday season, whether together or apart. Q&A to follow.

Check out all of the available sessions for the "Make Your Holiday" program on the Today at Apple website.