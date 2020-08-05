Apple has added a new Benefits page to its Jobs website.

Reported by MacRumors, the new site talks about all of the different benefits that the company offers its employees. The page begins with a photo of employees opening Apple Orchard Road in Singapore, and then follows with an introduction from Apple about its work philosophy.

We see the whole you. At Apple, we approach everything we do with a deeper level of care and respect for your personal experience. You can sense it in our products, our stores, and also the ways we invest in our employees. It's a recognition of us all as individuals, who thrive when we have the resources that meet our own unique needs. That's why Apple offers all kinds of ways to experience well-being, confidence, and satisfaction. Because when you feel good, you feel like you can do your best work and live your best life.

The site then goes into the different areas of benefits that Apple offers to its employees, including the following:

Healthcare

Paid parental leave

Fitness reimbursement

401K match

Discounts on Apple stock

Tuition reimbursement

Paid time off

Donation matching

Product discounts

Apple notes that the specific benefits available can vary depending on the area in the world that you are employed, and to check with them to know what is available in your area.

You can check out the new Benefits page on Apple's Jobs website.