What you need to know
- Apple has a new Benefits page on its Jobs website.
- The site goes over all of the benefits available to employees.
- Apple notes the benefits can vary by region of work.
Apple has added a new Benefits page to its Jobs website.
Reported by MacRumors, the new site talks about all of the different benefits that the company offers its employees. The page begins with a photo of employees opening Apple Orchard Road in Singapore, and then follows with an introduction from Apple about its work philosophy.
We see the whole you. At Apple, we approach everything we do with a deeper level of care and respect for your personal experience. You can sense it in our products, our stores, and also the ways we invest in our employees. It's a recognition of us all as individuals, who thrive when we have the resources that meet our own unique needs. That's why Apple offers all kinds of ways to experience well-being, confidence, and satisfaction. Because when you feel good, you feel like you can do your best work and live your best life.
The site then goes into the different areas of benefits that Apple offers to its employees, including the following:
- Healthcare
- Paid parental leave
- Fitness reimbursement
- 401K match
- Discounts on Apple stock
- Tuition reimbursement
- Paid time off
- Donation matching
- Product discounts
Apple notes that the specific benefits available can vary depending on the area in the world that you are employed, and to check with them to know what is available in your area.
You can check out the new Benefits page on Apple's Jobs website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
YouTube is experiencing an egregious bitcoin hack that no one is fixing
A handful of high-profile YouTube accounts have recently been hacked for the purpose of streaming a bitcoin scam.
Apple released a new 30W USB-C Power Adapter that's the same as the old one
Apple today launched a new 30W USB-C Power Adapter, but it looks like it's exactly the same as the old one. Exciting!
Virginia releases first Apple and Google-powered COVID-19 app in U.S.
Virginia has become the first U.S. state to release a COVID-19 exposure notification app powered by Apple and Google's API.
Charge your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time with these great stands
When it comes to charging your iPhone and Apple Watch fewer options are has practical or as elegant as a stand. Here are our favorite charging stands that let you charge your Apple Watch and iPhone together.