Apple has launched its new developer forums website ahead of WWDC. The new update brings a new design language that is friendlier for tablets and mobile devices as well as a new tagging system for easier navigation throughout the site.

Apple says that developers will be able to use the site to not only connect with others in the developer community, but with Apple engineers as well for all of next week.

"Throughout the week of the conference, you can connect with over 1,000 Apple engineers and developers from around the world on the all-new Apple Developer Forums. Engage with the WWDC20 community, ask questions about session content, and more."

Apple has also opened up the forums website so that anyone can view the forums and conversations within them. If you sign in with your Apple ID, you can also engage with the community by asking questions and replying to the questions of others. Engaging with Apple engineers, however, is reserved for those with a Developer account.

"Everyone can view the forums and threads. To ask questions or post replies on a variety of development topics, sign in with your Apple ID. Members of the Apple Developer Program, members of the Apple Developer Enterprise Program, and Swift Student Challenge winners can connect with Apple engineers over WWDC20 content, so be sure to sign in with the Apple ID associated with your developer account if you have one."

The new website also introducing a new tagging system to make navigating for relevant content much easier. Apple has provided three tags related to WWDC so far for developers to use: WWDC20 Community, WWDC20 Support, and WWDC20. More will be announced on June 22, most likely after the company takes the stage for its virtual keynote.

You can check out the forums on Apple's Developer website.