Apple has launched a new Ethics and Compliance webpage that outlines the company's commitment to ethical business practices and following the law of within each of the countries it operates.

Apple conducts business ethically, honestly, and in full compliance with the law. We believe that how we conduct ourselves is as critical to Apple's success as making the best products in the world. Our Business Conduct and Compliance policies are foundational to how we do business and how we put our values into practice every day.

The webpage opens with a quote from Apple CEO Tim Cook that summarizes the company's mindset when it comes to ethics quite simply:

"We do the right thing, even when it's not easy."

The page then offers summaries of different parts of the company's ethics and compliance policies, including its Business Conduct Policy:

Our Business Conduct Policy sets out our ethical requirements for our employees. Each of our employees must certify that they have read and understand the policy when they join Apple, and again each year. Violations of the policy are taken seriously and may result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment.

The homepage goes on to offer brief descriptions about 'Compliance at Apple', 'Bringing Policy to Life', and 'Being Accountable'. The website also features separate pages for 'Training', 'Policies', 'Third Parties', and 'Speak Up'.

The 'Speak Up' page highlights that Apple offers a way for employees and third parties to report issues and that Apple does not tolerate retaliation against anyone who reports something in good faith.

Our employees understand they have a responsibility to speak up when they see or hear of a violation of our policies or the law. We also encourage third parties to report concerns through Apple's external helpline. Our helpline receives around 8000 contacts per year, including employees looking for guidance on our policies, or people reporting a potential concern.

You can learn more about Apple's ethics and compliance on its new website.