What you need to know
- Apple has launched new metrics new metrics for App Analytics in App Store Connect.
- The new metrics include "redownloads, total downloads, proceeds, pre-orders, and updates."
- Sales metrics have also been updated to include data from Apple School Manager and Apple Business Manager.
For developers who want even more metrics to analyze, Apple has some updates for you.
In a news update on the Apple Developer website, the company has announced that it is rolling out new metrics that include "redownloads, total downloads, proceeds, pre-orders, and updates."
It is also rolling out new sales metrics that include data from Apple School Manager and Apple Business Manager.
You can read about all of the changes in the announcement below:
App Analytics in App Store Connect helps you see how people discover and engage with your app. Now you can view powerful new transaction metrics, including redownloads, total downloads, proceeds, pre-orders, and updates. Each metric can be displayed by territory, source type, device, and more, helping you understand what drives your app's growth and success.
In addition, as of September 20, 2021, all sales metrics include data from Apple School Manager and Apple Business Manager, and from devices running iOS 7, macOS 10.14, tvOS 8, and earlier.
Developers can learn more about the new metrics and app analytics in general on the App Store Connect website.
