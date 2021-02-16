As part of its Jobs website, Apple has launched a new "Shared Values" page that highlights the individual stories of some Apple employees. The page begins with a statement saying that "the values we share at Apple inspire the work we share with everyone."

At Apple, we're committed to leaving the world better than we found it. Each of us contributes to that effort in our own way, bringing a passion for what we do best and what we believe matters most. As you'll see from these conversations, our stories are all different, yet each shows what's possible when personal and professional values align.

The page then goes on to feature four stories, each from an employee from a different area of business within the company. The different people and business areas featured are:

Nafisah, Apple Store Manager

Chris, Machine Learning/AI Engineering Manager

Jennifer, Operations Program Manager

Brian, Engineering Manager

Each section can be expanded to learn more about an individual's personal story. Jennifer, an Operations Program Manager, talked about her experience in helping to develop the first MacBook Air made out of 100% recycled aluminum.

"Oh yeah - very different. This is a high-grade, patented alloy that had to meet our standards for purity and performance. We had to rethink a whole new supply chain and sourcing process, then make sure it was just as strong, functional, and beautiful as what people expect from Apple. It was a very ambitious initiative.

All of the illustrations on the Shared Values page were even created on the iPad, a fun little Easter egg for the company's new Jobs website.