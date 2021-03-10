Our Specialists are here to help — online or in store. They'll help you find the right iPhone, answer questions about carrier offers, and get you up and running.

The website starts by explaining quite directly that iPhone shoppers can get offers that used to exist exclusively with carriers directly through Apple. It then quickly offers visitors the option to talk to a Specialist from Apple, no doubt because the company has found that iPhone shoppers who want carrier offers have a lot of questions.

Apple has launched a new "iPhone Carrier Offers" website to offer iPhone shoppers an easier way to understand what carrier offers are currently available for the iPhone 12 lineup.

According to the page, customers can currently save as much as $700 on a new iPhone with the current lineup of offers from the major carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile/Sprint.

Save up to $700 with the latest carrier deals. You can get these special savings when you trade in an eligible iPhone. We'll guide you through the process and tell you exactly how much you'll save. Trading in is simple. You'll receive a prepaid trade-in kit to send back your current iPhone for credit.

Apple notably highlighted carrier offers on its website for the first time in years when it launched the iPhone 12 lineup back in October of 2020. Many attributed the company's new partnership with the carriers to the 5G rollout, which experienced a major push from both the carriers and Apple due to its inclusion in the entire iPhone 12 lineup.