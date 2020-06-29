For those who were excited about getting Apple Card only to be declined, Apple has a new program to help you get approved.

Reported by TechCrunch, Apple has launched a new 'Path to Apple Card' program to help guide declined applicants with concrete steps that will lead them to an eventual approval for the card.

According to the report, Apple is starting to send notifications to those who were declined later today and invite them into the program. The program itself can run up to four months and will give applicants specific financial goals to achieve.

"Declined Apple Card applicants may begin seeing notifications on their device later today that offer them the Path to Apple Card program. It's an opt-in program that can run for up to 4 months. It leverages the information that Goldman Sachs used determine their credit worthiness to outline why they were declined and to help them improve the specific financial markers that would make them more likely to get approved next time."

When someone opts into the program, they will be updated each month on their progress. Once the program is complete, they will then be invited to reapply for Apple Card.

"Once a user opts in on their device, they get a once-a-month update on their progress on specific tasks that are personalized to their rating. The updates also include specific steps to take to improve each of those markers. Once a customer has completed the program, they are invited to re-apply to Apple Card.

Some of the financial goals found in the program include maintaining monthly payments, lowering debt, and resolving any negative marks on your credit score. Apple has stated that it will only know if you opted into the program but will not retain any financially identifiable information. Goldman Sachs, the issuer of Apple Card, has also promised not to share any of the data with third parties for advertising or marketing purposes.

If you applied for Apple Card in the past and were declined, keep an eye out for an invite to the program.