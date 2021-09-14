Iphone 13 Mini ColorsSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple has launched its pre-approval program for the iPhone 13.
  • The program lets you get preapproved for the iPhone 13 on the iPhone Upgrade Program.
  • You can then speed through pre-ordering your iPhone on Friday, September 17

Earlier today, Apple hosted its anticipated "California Streaming" event. During the pre-recorded event, the company announced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, redesigned iPad mini, and 9th generation iPad.

If you are on the edge of your seat to pre-order the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple has a way to lock in that pre-order.

Tonight, the company launched its preapproval process for those who want to pre-order an iPhone 13 on the iPhone Upgrade Program. The process allows you to check your eligibility, choose the iPhone model and configuration you want, confirm your upgrade with your carrier, and get pre-approved for the iPhone Upgrade Progam loan.

Going through this process gives you a noticeable advantage over others who try to complete all of these steps when the iPhone 13 goes live for preorders at 5:00 AM PDT on Friday, September 17. Those who complete this process are able to log in at that time, confirm their order, and keep moving about their day.

Iphone 13 PreapprovalSource: Joe Wituschek / iMore

Trying to complete all of these steps when preorders go live could set you up for delayed shipping if enough people get their preorders in before you. it's always a mad dash to grab the exact iPhone you want and you are competing with potentially millions of other people, so make sure to give yourself every advantage.

The nice thing about this program is that you can still change up your iPhone up to the point of preorders going live - you'll just need to go through the pre-approval process for the loan again. You can also still choose to either ship your iPhone to your home or to pick it up from your local Apple Store.

You can get pre-approved for your iPhone 13 on the iPhone Upgrade Program through the Apple Store app or on the Apple Store website.

