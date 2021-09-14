Earlier today, Apple hosted its anticipated "California Streaming" event. During the pre-recorded event, the company announced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, redesigned iPad mini, and 9th generation iPad.

If you are on the edge of your seat to pre-order the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple has a way to lock in that pre-order.

Tonight, the company launched its preapproval process for those who want to pre-order an iPhone 13 on the iPhone Upgrade Program. The process allows you to check your eligibility, choose the iPhone model and configuration you want, confirm your upgrade with your carrier, and get pre-approved for the iPhone Upgrade Progam loan.

Going through this process gives you a noticeable advantage over others who try to complete all of these steps when the iPhone 13 goes live for preorders at 5:00 AM PDT on Friday, September 17. Those who complete this process are able to log in at that time, confirm their order, and keep moving about their day.