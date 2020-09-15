In its press release on the Apple Watch Series 6 , Apple also mentioned three new Apple health studies that the company will be launching alongside its new Watch. The company announced that each new study is made possible by the new blood oxygen level monitoring featured in the Apple Watch Series 6.

This year, Apple will collaborate with the University of California, Irvine, and Anthem to examine how longitudinal measurements of blood oxygen and other physiological signals can help manage and control asthma.

Separately, Apple will work closely with investigators at the Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research and the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre at the University Health Network, one of the largest health research organizations in North America, to better understand how blood oxygen measurements and other Apple Watch metrics can help with management of heart failure.

Finally, investigators with the Seattle Flu Study at the Brotman Baty Institute for Precision Medicine and faculty from the University of Washington School of Medicine will seek to learn how signals from apps on Apple Watch, such as Heart Rate and Blood Oxygen, could serve as early signs of respiratory conditions like influenza and COVID-19.

All three studies will require users to own an Apple Watch Series 6 with its new blood oxygen monitoring.