What you need to know
- Apple has launched Today at Apple Creative Studios.
- The arts education program pairs students with a mentor through an eight to twelve-week program.
Apple has announced Today at Apple Creative Studios, a new program that aims to bring arts education to even more students. The program, which focuses on underrepresented communities, is opening first in Los Angeles and Beijing and then moving to more cities later this year.
Apple today announced Today at Apple Creative Studios, a global initiative that will provide career-building mentorship, professional industry skills training, creative resources, and access to Apple's full product lineup of iPhone, iPad, and Mac to underrepresented communities across the globe. Creative Studios will launch first in Los Angeles and Beijing, followed by Bangkok, London, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. later this year. In each city, Apple will work hand-in-hand with nonprofit community organizations to connect youth with mentors and established artists.
Those who are part of a Today at Apple Creative Studio program will work with a mentor over eight to ten weeks and cover "a curriculum of hands-on sessions, insider industry knowledge, and provide ongoing feedback on participants' creative projects." Apple VP Deirdre O'Brien says that the program " is one more way we're providing free arts education to those who need it most."
Today at Apple Creative Studios programming will hone creative passion in areas such as music, film, photography, and art and design, and will be available to young people who face barriers to meaningful artistic education. Across eight to 12 weeks of programming, mentors — in collaboration with Apple and community partners — will take participants through a curriculum of hands-on sessions, insider industry knowledge, and provide ongoing feedback on participants' creative projects. Alongside developing creative skills, our mentors and community partners will nurture participants' self-expression and encourage them to spark social change within their own communities. At the end of programming, Apple will host a celebration and showcase of participants' final works in their local Apple Store location or within the community.
"Creativity and access to education are core values for Apple, so we are absolutely thrilled to kick off Today at Apple Creative Studios in Los Angeles and Beijing and to bring this meaningful program to several more cities this year," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People. "Building on our long history of using stores as a venue to host local artists to educate and inspire, Creative Studios is one more way we're providing free arts education to those who need it most."
Even if you don't get into one of the full programs, Apple is running plenty of virtual and in-store Today at Apple sessions that are open to everyone. You can check out all of the available sessions on the Today at Apple website.
