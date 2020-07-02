What you need to know
- Apple has launched a new website for Apple Card.
- The website allows cardholders to manage their card and pay their bill online.
- Apple Card customers have only been able to do this through the Wallet app since launch.
After almost a year since Apple launched Apple Card to customers, the company has finally launched a website that cardholders can use to pay their bills, view their balance, and manage their card.
The new website describes itself as a place for Apple Card cardholders to "manage your balance, view your statements, and more." Signing in to the website is really smooth for those who have a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro with Touch ID, as you are able to authenticate with Touch ID instead of having to enter in a username or password.
Once logged in, you are able to do a lot of the same things you can do in the Wallet app on your iPhone to manage your Apple Card. You can view your balance, set up scheduled payments, and pay your bill.
You can also view and download statements. Statements currently download as a PDF, so if you want to export transactions to a CSV file to integrate with Excel or another app, you'll still need to do that through your iPhone.
You can also manage the bank account linked to your card, view the Mastercard benefits related to Apple Card, and contact support through the website or by calling.
Until today, the only place for customers to manage their card was the Wallet app on the iPhone, so this is a welcome update. The new website is live now for all Apple Card cardholders, so check it out if you have one.
