After almost a year since Apple launched Apple Card to customers, the company has finally launched a website that cardholders can use to pay their bills, view their balance, and manage their card.

The new website describes itself as a place for Apple Card cardholders to "manage your balance, view your statements, and more." Signing in to the website is really smooth for those who have a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro with Touch ID, as you are able to authenticate with Touch ID instead of having to enter in a username or password.

Once logged in, you are able to do a lot of the same things you can do in the Wallet app on your iPhone to manage your Apple Card. You can view your balance, set up scheduled payments, and pay your bill.