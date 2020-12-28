Reported by MacRumors, Apple has announced a mentorship program aimed at first-generation college students. Named Launch@Apple, the program will debut in early 2021.

According to a PDF that the outlet has posted up on Scribd, the program will be exclusively for first-generation freshmen and sophomores who major in finance, mathematics, economics, business, data analytics, and accounting. The program matches students with mentors at the company who will provide things like job shadowing, paid externships, and paid internships.

Apple has not publicly announced Launch@Apple, and it's not entirely clear how the word is being spread. MyHealthyApple shared details this morning, and last week, a LinkedIn post highlighted the program. Ahead of when Launch begins in early 2021, Apple is accepting applications from students with a wide range of GPAs.

According to the report, Apple is taking applications for the program through Friday, January 8, 2021, and those who are applying must provide a number of details in order to be accepted.

