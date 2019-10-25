One of Apple's former top lawyers has been indicted on criminal charges of insider trading. Gene Levoff was Apple's Senior Director of Corporate Law from 2013 until 2018, in February this year he weas charged by the SEC in a civil case relating to trades that allegedly took place between 2011 and 2016.

According to a report from CNBC Levoff will now face criminal charges in the matter, as was announced by the U.S Attorney in New Jersey on Thursday.

The report states that Levoff faces 6 counts of securities fraud and six counts of wire fraud: