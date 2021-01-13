Apple leaks new Find My feature in iOS 14 ahead of long-rumored AirTags

Apple has just accidentally revealed a new 'Find My' hidden tab called 'Items', which can be accessed in iOS 14.3 through Safari, ahead of a long-rumored new AirTags product.

MacRumors reader David Chu today alerted us that the hidden "Items" tab in the Find My app can be enabled on iOS 14.3 and later by typing in the link findmy://items into Safari and tapping on "Open" in the prompt that appears.

As MR notes, screenshots of this feature were first seen back in 2019, however, it now seems users can unofficially access the page through Safari.

Earlier today on Twitter Miguel de Icaza noted something similar:

I just got a notification for “item has been found” on iOS, and when I tapped it, it took me to “find my...” and this new page: pic.twitter.com/DEYOxOf3xr — Miguel de Icaza (@migueldeicaza) January 13, 2021

It's rumored that Apple will soon unveil a new small tracker to rival third-party options like tile, using Ultra-Wideband technology and Apple's Find My app to help you keep track of valuable items. The product was also leaked by Apple in a YouTube support video last year.

Interestingly, the iOS prompt here shown states "follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer", confirming the new 'Items' feature will likely work with third-party options as well as AirTags. iMore can confirm that the "//items" address also works in macOS Big Sur. Interestingly, the new page doesn't seem to be confined to beta software, but also works on public releases of iOS 14.

Several accessories for AirTags are already starting to show up, including a glasses holder and keyring from Nomad.

Animations shared by serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser recently showed what could be the animation shown by Apple when you pair your AirTags with a new device.

Most recently, Prosser reported that Apple had delayed the launch of AirTags until March of 2021, meaning an announcement could be just a few weeks away!