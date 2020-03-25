A CNBC report claims that Apple took a 36.5% share of the tablet market in Q4 of 2019.

According to the report:

According to Rick Kowalski, senior manager of industry analysis and business intelligence for the Consumer Technology Association, 2020 will bring a 5% drop in unit shipments of tablets in 2020, down from 39.5 million in 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the launch of Apple's seventh-generation entry-level iPad helped the firm grow its hold to 36.5% of the sector, up from 29.6% the previous year, according to research firm IDC. Lenovo, with 5.8% market share, was the only other brand that saw growth.

IDC researcher Lauren Guenveur says that "Apple is bucking the trend with its iPad Pro", stating that "you don't see much excitement about tablets". She further noted that with the iPad Mini now the only iPad that isn't 'detachable' Apple is definitely leaning towards a detachable iPad lineup with removable keyboard functionality.

Apple announced its brand new iPad Pro last week, featuring a new A12Z processor, 4K video, a 12MP camera, a LiDAR scanner for improved AR and its new Magic Keyboard with a trackpad. It also confirmed that from iOS 13.4, all compatible tablets would feature keyboard and mouse support.

In our own review, Rene Ritchie pegged the new iPad Pro as "the ultimate 2-in-1 for everyone thanks to its awesome edge-to-edge Liquid Retina Display, fast processing, mouse or trackpad support, and great new cameras.