What you need to know
- Apple has lost the right to legally challenge an EU decision to revoke its ownership of the 'Think Different' word sign.
- It had owned the phrase as an EU trademark, but in 2016 Swatch filed to have it removed, a request granted by the EU's intellectual property body.
- Apple tried to challenge the decision, but this has been rejected.
The Court of Justice of the European Union has rejected Apple's bid to overturn a EUIPO decision to revoke its 'Think different' EU trademark.
Apple had previously owned the 'Think Different' word sign due to applications filed with the EU in 1997, 1998, and 2005. However, in 2016 Swiss watchmaker Swatch filed to have Apple's ownership of the phrase, Swatch used 'Tick Different' in its own marketing and was subject to a legal challenge by Apple, which the Cupertino company lost.
To rub salt into the wound, the EU's Court of Justice has now rejected Apple's appeals, filed in January 2021 against the decision to revoke its trademark.
The court ruled that Apple hadn't proven the court was wrong to revoke the trademark, and in a sly dig noted that the Board of Appeal said the "Think Different" slogan had "a rather weak distinctive character."
The court also noted that the advertising evidence submitted by Apple pertained to the use of the slogan more than 10 years before the period relevant to the case.
Apple used the slogan to advertise the company from 1997 to 2002.
Klarna CEO on Apple Pay Later: 'Plagiarism is the highest form of flattery'
Klarna co-founder and CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski says that Apple Pay Later is a great win for consumers worldwide, but noted that "plagiarism is also the highest form of flattery."
Tim Cook admits Apple's remote work policy could change
Apple CEO Tim Cook says the company is running "the mother of all experiments" in testing its remote work hybrid policy and says Apple is trying to find the best of both worlds.
There's a lot to love about what iOS 16 is bringing to the table this fall
Apple kicked WWDC off with iOS 16. This huge update has a little bit of something for everyone!
These accessories will go great with your Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.