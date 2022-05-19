Apple has been denied a third trial in its patent dispute with Optis technology by a Texas judge, and will now have to pay $300 million to the outfit over claims it willfully infringed on patents relating to wireless connectivity.

In an extensive ruling this week judge Rodney Gilstrap denied Apple's motion for a new trial in the case, confirming that Apple will indeed have to pay Optis a small fortune, save for any appeals to a higher court.

As per the background in the filing, Optis sued Apple in 2019 over five patents pertaining to 4G LTE technology, the kind used by Apple and other vendors for wireless connectivity in devices like its best iPhones and iPads to provide cellular service on the go. A court found that Apple should pay Optis more than $500m in 2021, but that verdict was overturned after it emerged the jury had not heard evidence regarding Optis' obligation to license the patents in a way that is fair, reasonable, and nondiscriminatory, more commonly referred to as FRAND.

A judge agreed and granted a new trial but only to determine the proper level of damages, rejecting any re-trial over liability. That second trial found Apple should actually pay $300 million, which Apple again tried to overturn, filing the now-rejected motion on October 6, 2021.

Judge Gilstrap confirmed the rejection on May 17.