Since it launched last year, there have been some great M1 Mac mini deals. Today's offer at Amazon ranks among the best of them with $100 off the 512GB model there.
With the price of the higher-capacity model down to just $799, you're able to snag Apple's M1 Mac mini at a record-matching low price. There's no telling exactly how long this discount will last, though, since it's not a part of a formal sale there.
Mac mini (M1, 2020)
The new Mac Mini uses the M1 chip, which combines CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. You get 8GB RAM, unified memory to help you do everything and multi-task it all. You'll also get a super-fast SSD with 512GB of storage.
The updated Mac mini was among the first Apple devices to adopt the new M1 chip, though all of Apple's Macs will make the transition to Apple's in-house silicon over the next year or two.
M1 represents a huge leap forward in terms of performance and efficiency as it combines the CPU, GPU, and a Neural Engine designed for advanced machine learning. Apple states that M1's eight CPU cores offer 2.8x faster performance with its 8-core GPU also providing up to a 6x boost for graphics performance in games and other intensive apps. This Mac mini model includes a speedy 512GB SSD plus 8GB of unified RAM for improved multitasking.
On the back, there are two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB-A ports, plus Gigabit ethernet and audio out. The new Mac mini also supports Wi-Fi 6 for speedy internet connectivity. Loaded on to the machine is macOS Big Sur but you'll also be able to upgrade to macoOS Monterey as soon as it releases in the fall.
