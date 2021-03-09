A new report claims Apple made some 69 million iPhone 12 units in the last quarter of 2020, as the phone continues to prove itself one of the best iPhones in recent memory.

From TrendForce:

Even though the share of high-end models in global smartphone sales shrank in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple was able to push through the headwinds and capture market share by introducing 5G models and adopting an aggressive pricing strategy. Apple produced 77.6 million units of iPhones in 4Q20, an 85% increase QoQ, thereby overtaking Samsung and ranking first amongst all smartphone brands. It should also be pointed out that iPhone 12 devices accounted for about 90% of the iPhone production in 4Q20.

TF says that Apple's good fortunes will continue into 2021, with iPhone 12 sales remaning strong into Q1 of 2021, and continuing to account for around 80% of all iPhone sales. The report also reiterates circulating information about the iPhone 13, claiming Apple will release a lineup similar to the iPhone 12, with four devices in three sizes. TF says Apple will produce 54 million iPhones in Q1 of 2021. Production in the market overall is expected to be around 25% higher than a year ago, likely a direct sign of the supply chain having recovered from the coronavirus pandemic which impacted it last year.

Similar previous reports indicate the iPhone 12 launch has been specatular, catapulting Apple to bumper sales globally including in Europe and also Japan.