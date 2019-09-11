Apple is making its top tier iPad Pro models with 1TB of storage much more affordable. One day after its September event, Apple slashed the price of the 1TB iPad Pro models by $200 (via MacRumors).

The 11-inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage now starts at $1,349 and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage starts at $1,549.

This is the latest notable instance this year that Apple has slashed the price of its products by making the higher tier storage options cheaper. It did something similar to the MacBook Pros earlier this year.

The price cuts only extended to the 1TB iPad Pro models. The 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models stayed at the same price.

Rumors abound that Apple has refreshed iPad Pro models in the works for later this year. It's still unclear if Apple will do that, though making the 2018 models more affordable is a great way to move some inventory paving the way for new products.

We'll see what Apple has in store for the iPad Pro this year in the coming weeks when it should announce its last event of the year.

