What you need to know
- Apple has made a number of books and audiobooks available for free.
- The collection includes titles from Sesame Street, Winnie the Pooh, and more.
- You can find the collection in the Book Store section of the Apple Books app.
In order to keep both kids and adults occupied while many of us are staying at home for a while, Apple has just launched a new collection of free books and audiobooks through the Apple Books app.
The collection says that it contains "free books for everyone, from kids to adults". Some of the free titles include a collection of Sesame Street books, Apple's own books from its "Everyone Can Create" curriculum, picture books inspired by the documentary "The Elephant Queen", as well as some murder-mystery, romance, and read-along book. The company has also made a ton of first books that are part of a series free as well.
There are also a number of audiobooks that have been made available for free. Some of the titles include "Pride and Prejudice", "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz", "The Secret Garden", "The Time Machine", and "Winnie the Pooh". There are a number of additional children and adult audiobooks.
You can also browse the collection by genre, so whether you are a fan of mysteries and thrillers, romance, sci-fi, fantasy, or even graphic novels, you'll be able to find some free titles available to you.
You can find Apple's collection of free books and audiobooks in the Book Store section of the Apple Books app on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Mac.
Dell Mobile Connect just got a whole lot better for iPhone users
A fresh update is now available for Dell Mobile Connect, making the app work just as well with iOS devices as it does with Android phones. Now, iOS users can mirror their screen on their PCs and send files back and forth between devices.
Good news for Apple – its Apple Watch is now exempt from import tariffs
Apple's request to have Apple Watch made exempt from Chinese import tariffs has been successful.
Free money! Add funds to your Apple ID and get 10% extra in some countries.
They say that there's no such thing as a free lunch. But Apple is giving you free money which is even better!
Stay in and have a ton of fun with your family playing these board games!
Here are our favorite family board games that you can pull out at home for hours of fun!