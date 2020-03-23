In order to keep both kids and adults occupied while many of us are staying at home for a while, Apple has just launched a new collection of free books and audiobooks through the Apple Books app.

The collection says that it contains "free books for everyone, from kids to adults". Some of the free titles include a collection of Sesame Street books, Apple's own books from its "Everyone Can Create" curriculum, picture books inspired by the documentary "The Elephant Queen", as well as some murder-mystery, romance, and read-along book. The company has also made a ton of first books that are part of a series free as well.

There are also a number of audiobooks that have been made available for free. Some of the titles include "Pride and Prejudice", "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz", "The Secret Garden", "The Time Machine", and "Winnie the Pooh". There are a number of additional children and adult audiobooks.

You can also browse the collection by genre, so whether you are a fan of mysteries and thrillers, romance, sci-fi, fantasy, or even graphic novels, you'll be able to find some free titles available to you.

You can find Apple's collection of free books and audiobooks in the Book Store section of the Apple Books app on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Mac.