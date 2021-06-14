What you need to know
- Apple's iOS 15 will add a feature that makes it easy for developers to add on-screen controls to games.
- iOS 15 is now available in developer beta while it'll be released to everyone this fall.
Apple's upcoming iOS 15 release will make it easier for developers to add touch controls to their games. The update, which is now available in developer beta and will be released to the world later this year, means controls can be added to a game with just a few lines of code.
Announced during the Platforms State of the Union last week, the new API is also discussed in developer documentation online as well as a WWDC session that goes into more detail.
Use a virtual controller to display software controls that you can customize over your game. You create a virtual controller from a configuration where you choose the input elements to display. You can even customize the images for the elements. When you connect the controller to the device, users interact with it similarly to a real controller.
Playing with a real controller will still offer a better experience and you can find some of the best iPhone game controllers in our collection. But this addition will be a big deal for game developers who want to make sure everyone can play their titles without having to buy a controller first.
Apple continues to improve the gaming experience across its platforms and Apple Arcade is also picking up new games all the time. The game subscription service is part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Beats Studio Buds leak again – this time on the Best Buy home page
The Beats Studio Buds will be old news by the time they're actually announced. They just leaked again.
Review: ZAGG Pro Keys with Trackpad brings your iPad closer to a laptop
For those of us who would like to use the iPad like a laptop, a good keyboard case is a must. This one has a trackpad, which gets you as close as possible to the laptop experience on an iPad.
Senator Rubio blasts Apple over China forced labor allegations
Senator Marco Rubio has told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee that companies in the U.S. including Apple had not woken up to Chinese government abuses, and were complicit in using forced labor.
Protect your AirPods charging case... with a case!
Your AirPods case is the perfect protection for your AirPods, but who protects the protectors? We've rounded up a cool collection of cases for your precious buds, with a style and on a budget to suit everyone.