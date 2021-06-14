Apple's upcoming iOS 15 release will make it easier for developers to add touch controls to their games. The update, which is now available in developer beta and will be released to the world later this year, means controls can be added to a game with just a few lines of code.

Announced during the Platforms State of the Union last week, the new API is also discussed in developer documentation online as well as a WWDC session that goes into more detail.

Use a virtual controller to display software controls that you can customize over your game. You create a virtual controller from a configuration where you choose the input elements to display. You can even customize the images for the elements. When you connect the controller to the device, users interact with it similarly to a real controller.

Playing with a real controller will still offer a better experience and you can find some of the best iPhone game controllers in our collection. But this addition will be a big deal for game developers who want to make sure everyone can play their titles without having to buy a controller first.

Apple continues to improve the gaming experience across its platforms and Apple Arcade is also picking up new games all the time. The game subscription service is part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.