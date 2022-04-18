Apple MapsSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple Maps has expanded cycling directions to a number of new cities in the United States.
  • The latest expansion focuses on cities in the midwest.
  • Cities include Chicago, Detroit, and Indianapolis.

Apple Maps has slowly been expanding its new map features across the United States, and today saw a bump for those looking to use the service to navigate by bike.

According to Justin Obeirne, the company has rolled out cycling directions to the midwest part of the country. The following cities now feature directions specifically for biking:

  • Chicago
  • Detroit
  • Indianapolis
  • Cleveland
  • Columbus
  • Cincinnati
  • Charleston

As of April 15, 2022, Apple has quietly added cycling directions for the parts of the Midwest covered in Expansion #6, including Chicago (pictured below), Detroit, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Charleston.

The addition of the feature, according to Obeirne, came as part of the expansion of Apple's new map in "Ohio and West Virginia, as well as parts of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Virginia." The blogger goes on to suggest that, if the addition of cycling directions follows the initial expansion areas of the company's new map, Apple will bring cycling directions to Texas and the Gulf Coast next.

Apple keeps bringing its new map and the corresponding features to new countries and cities. Just recently, the company rolled out 3D maps in Washington D.C.

