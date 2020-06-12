What you need to know
- Apple Maps has had a huge update.
- The UK and Canada now have real-time transit information.
- Some more cities in the United States also now have the Look Around feature.
Apple has quietly been making inroads on its Apple Maps push around the globe with several countries and US cities getting new and expanded features in recent weeks. Those features include Look Around and real-time transit information.
As spotted by iPhoneTicker and 9to5Mac, Apple has been hard at work with real-time transit information adding train, bus, and more public transit information to a ton of places. Those include England, Wales, Scotland, Sweden, Canada, and the Netherlands. International cities including Beijing, Canberra, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Sydney are also online now.
New US cities are also now able to take advantage of the real-time transit data. The full list reads:
- Alaska
- Atin (TX)
- Baltimore (MD)
- Burlington (VT)
- California
- Colorado
- Dallas (TX)
- Florida
- Hoton
- Illinois
- Kentucky
- Las Vegas (NV)
- Massachetts
- Miami (FL)
- Michigan
- New York
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- San Antonio (TX)
- South Carolina
- St Louis
- Tennessee
- Washington (DC)
- Wisconsin
Apple Maps also added support for Look Around to new US locations. This feature mimics Google's Street View and allows users to see an area in 3D before visiting. Those now supporting Look Around include:
- Boston
- Chicago
- Houston
- Las Vegas
- Los Angeles
- New York
- O'ahu
- Philadelphia
- San Francisco
- Washington, DC
Continuing the growth, Apple Maps now supports Nearby in more countries. The feature allows users to search for points of interest around their current location with the following countries now online:
- Argentina
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- El Salvador
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- India
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Italy
- Macau
- Mexico
- Montserrat
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Republic of Korea
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- South Africa
- Spain
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Turkey
- Vietnam
Tun-by-turn navigation has also expanded to several new countries and islands, further reducing users' reliance on third-party mapping apps for travel.
- Aland Islands
- Anguilla
- Aruba
- Bahamas
- Bermuda
- Bonaire
- British Virgin Islands
- Cayman Islands
- Chile
- China
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Greece
- Grenada
- Haiti
- Jamaica
- Martinique
- Montserrat
- Palestinian Territories
- St. Barth
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- St. Lucia
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Uruguay
Rounding things out we have the indoor mapping of airports with a huge number of airports now listed as having been added. You can see the full list on Apple's website. There are a lot!
