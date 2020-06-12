Apple has quietly been making inroads on its Apple Maps push around the globe with several countries and US cities getting new and expanded features in recent weeks. Those features include Look Around and real-time transit information.

As spotted by iPhoneTicker and 9to5Mac, Apple has been hard at work with real-time transit information adding train, bus, and more public transit information to a ton of places. Those include England, Wales, Scotland, Sweden, Canada, and the Netherlands. International cities including Beijing, Canberra, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Sydney are also online now.

New US cities are also now able to take advantage of the real-time transit data. The full list reads:

Alaska

Atin (TX)

Baltimore (MD)

Burlington (VT)

California

Colorado

Dallas (TX)

Florida

Hoton

Illinois

Kentucky

Las Vegas (NV)

Massachetts

Miami (FL)

Michigan

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

San Antonio (TX)

South Carolina

St Louis

Tennessee

Washington (DC)

Wisconsin

Apple Maps also added support for Look Around to new US locations. This feature mimics Google's Street View and allows users to see an area in 3D before visiting. Those now supporting Look Around include:

Boston

Chicago

Houston

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

New York

O'ahu

Philadelphia

San Francisco

Washington, DC

Continuing the growth, Apple Maps now supports Nearby in more countries. The feature allows users to search for points of interest around their current location with the following countries now online:

Argentina

Belgium

Brazil

Croatia

Czech Republic

El Salvador

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Macau

Mexico

Montserrat

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Republic of Korea

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Africa

Spain

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

Vietnam

Tun-by-turn navigation has also expanded to several new countries and islands, further reducing users' reliance on third-party mapping apps for travel.

Aland Islands

Anguilla

Aruba

Bahamas

Bermuda

Bonaire

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Chile

China

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Greece

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Martinique

Montserrat

Palestinian Territories

St. Barth

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Turks and Caicos Islands

Uruguay

Rounding things out we have the indoor mapping of airports with a huge number of airports now listed as having been added. You can see the full list on Apple's website. There are a lot!