A stunning Apple Maps redesign concept by Ayman Jaddaa is the Apple Maps app that all of us very much deserve.

In a blog post, Jaddaa has revealed an extensive case study he conducted into Apple's Maps app and how he produced a concept with a brand new UI and some great new features. The work that seems to have gone into this is astonishing. He spent time reading requests and feedback, blog posts, comments, and subreddits as well as the reviews of competitor apps. He also read Apple's official Human Interface Guidelines and even created three personas that he could target the app to.

You can check out his website with a full rundown of the concept here. Features include a new visual design with a striking black interface. Everything is a bit more rounded and less transparent, and it looks incredible.