iOS 13 Apple Maps Look Around featureSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple has expanded its Look Around maps feature to new places in Japan.
  • The feature is now available in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Nagoya.
  • Apple has slowly expanded the feature since its launch last year.

Look Around, the feature in the new Apple Maps similar to Google Street View, is expanding to new locations in Japan.

Reported by MacRumors, the feature has now rolled out to some additional cities in Japan, including Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Nagoya.

The feature was reported as available in the new areas by Ata Distance on Twitter.

"Apple Maps Japan has rolled out Look Around for Tokyo locations in iOS 13 and later."

An additional tweet mentions that Look Around is up and running in Yoyogi Park and Meiji Shrine.

"Also Apple Maps 2.0 map data is showing up in various locations. Here is Yoyogi Park and Meiji Shrine."

Look Around launched in 2019 with iOS 13 in the fall and has been slowly expanding to cities across the globe.