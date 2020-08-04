What you need to know
- Apple has expanded its Look Around maps feature to new places in Japan.
- The feature is now available in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Nagoya.
- Apple has slowly expanded the feature since its launch last year.
Look Around, the feature in the new Apple Maps similar to Google Street View, is expanding to new locations in Japan.
Reported by MacRumors, the feature has now rolled out to some additional cities in Japan, including Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Nagoya.
The feature was reported as available in the new areas by Ata Distance on Twitter.
"Apple Maps Japan has rolled out Look Around for Tokyo locations in iOS 13 and later."
Apple Maps Japan has rolled out Look Around for Tokyo locations in iOS 13 and later pic.twitter.com/154u89bQLc— Ata Distance (@Kanjo) August 4, 2020
An additional tweet mentions that Look Around is up and running in Yoyogi Park and Meiji Shrine.
"Also Apple Maps 2.0 map data is showing up in various locations. Here is Yoyogi Park and Meiji Shrine."
Also Apple Maps 2.0 map data is showing up in various locations. Here is Yoyogi Park and Meiji Shrine pic.twitter.com/H4K7FyLdI1— Ata Distance (@Kanjo) August 4, 2020
Look Around launched in 2019 with iOS 13 in the fall and has been slowly expanding to cities across the globe.
It's decision time: 21.5-inch or 27-inch iMac for you?
Should you go with 21.5- or 27-inch? Should you get 4K or 5K? If you're still deciding on which iMac to buy, we have some advice.
Apple announces new iMac with 10th gen Intel Processors, new webcam
Apple has today announced brand new iMac models, featuring internal upgrades for both the 27 and 21-inch models.
ByteDance CEO says 'primary goal' of President Trump is to ban TikTok
CEO of ByteDance Zhang Yiming says the "primary" goal of President Trump and Washington is to ban TikTok, rather than force its sale.
Go hands-free with the best lavalier mics around
When it comes to recording audio, you never want to sacrifice on quality. Sometimes a larger microphone is just too much and that's where a lavalier comes in.