Look Around, the feature in the new Apple Maps similar to Google Street View, is expanding to new locations in Japan.

Reported by MacRumors, the feature has now rolled out to some additional cities in Japan, including Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Nagoya.

The feature was reported as available in the new areas by Ata Distance on Twitter.

"Apple Maps Japan has rolled out Look Around for Tokyo locations in iOS 13 and later."

— Ata Distance (@Kanjo) August 4, 2020

An additional tweet mentions that Look Around is up and running in Yoyogi Park and Meiji Shrine.

"Also Apple Maps 2.0 map data is showing up in various locations. Here is Yoyogi Park and Meiji Shrine."

— Ata Distance (@Kanjo) August 4, 2020

Look Around launched in 2019 with iOS 13 in the fall and has been slowly expanding to cities across the globe.