Apple Maps Transit Directions has rolled out to Iceland's capital Reykjavik.

According to MacRumors:

Apple appears to have updated its Maps coverage to add transit directions in Iceland, with a focus on bus routes in and around the capital, Reykjavik. Apple Maps users in the region can now select public transportation routes when getting directions between two locations.

Apple first brought Transit Directions to the U.S., before promising that it would roll out further improvements across Europe. Back in February, Apple started rolling out improved Transit Directions to some cities in Europe. It marks a continuing investment in Apple's own Maps software.

Apple completed its mammoth overhaul of Apple Maps in the U.S. at the end of last year.

With the announcement of iOS 14 at WWDC last week, Apple further solidified its commitment to the continued improvement of Maps. From that report:

Maps has been greatly improved in iOS 14. There are now more overlays, more FlyOver, and more supported countries. A new Guides feature lets you get recommendations for the best places to check out in a locale. And whenever there are new additions to a Guide, it's automatically updated for you. Cycling is a new option for getting directions, and Maps can point you in the right direction along with bike lanes, paths, and bike-friendly roads. You can even customize it by selecting quiet or busy roads, elevation levels, whether or not there are stairs, and more. There is even a custom cycling voice. Cycling is available in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Beijing

Apple has also added features such as EV routing, so you can travel along routes with charging stations for your vehicle. It also marks new Congestion and Green Zones. Apple also announced that it would roll out its improved Maps to Canada, Ireland, and the UK.