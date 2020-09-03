What you need to know
- Apple has added new features to Apple Maps in the Netherlands and Portugal.
- Users in Amsterdam can now see their city and surrounding areas in 3D.
- The company has also added transit information to Portugal's capital city of Lisbon.
Apple has added new features for Apple Maps in two different parts of the world.
Reported by AppleInsider, the company has expanded its 3D imaging in the Maps app to Amsterdam and surrounding areas. Users will now be able to see "buildings, trees, parks, and more in 3D," but the report notes that Flyover is not available.
Those viewing Amsterdam and its surrounding areas will now be able to see buildings, trees, parks, and more in 3D when viewing them within Apple Maps. iCulture offers the current list of known areas, which includes Amsterdam and the following surrounding areas: Aalsmeer, Bloemendaal, Haarlem, Heemstede, Hoofddorp, Zaandam, and Zandvoort. They also point out that several intermediate villages are available to view as well. The images are reported to have been taken in early 2020.
In addition to adding 3D imaging to new areas of the Netherlands, the company has also added detailed transit information to Lisbon, the capital of Portugal.
In addition to the 3D expansion in the Netherlands, Portugal's capital city, Lisbon, now features detailed transit information, as pointed out by MacRumors.
Apple Maps recently added new photo uploads and ratings in iOS 14 beta, features that will be available to all users when iOS 14 rolls out this fall.
