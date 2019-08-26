What you need to know The Marunouchi Apple Store in Tokyo will open its doors on September 7 at 10 a.m.

The store will offer a variety of Today at Apple sessions.

To celebrate the store's upcoming opening, Apple has shared vibrant wallpapers.

One of Apple's most ambitious retail locations, Apple Marunouchi in Tokyo, is set to open its doors on September 7 at 10 a.m. The store, which has been in development for over two years, is currently outfitted with bold, colorful graphics teasing its opening. This will be Apple's largest location in Japan yet.

Apple Marunouchi is part of a larger expansion into Japan, which the company has discussed at length before. The new location is significant because it brings Today at Apple sessions to creatives in central Tokyo, as 9to5Mac notes.

Apple's nearest location to Marunouchi, Ginza, remains largely the same as it appeared on opening day in 2003, and doesn't fulfill Apple's latest experimental retail goals. Apple Shinjuku was chosen as the only store in Japan to host a new augmented reality ART Walk.