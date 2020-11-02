Reported by Bloomberg, Apple reportedly plans to unveil not one, but three new Mac laptops at its "One More Thing" event on November 10. According to the report, production is ramping up on a new 13-inch MacBook Air as well as a new 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. While each will feature Apple's new Apple Silicon processors, they will reportedly not feature any major design changes.

Apple is also working on a redesigned iMac and an update to its new Mac Pro that will feature the new processors, but those models are not expected to be released this year.

The new Mac Pro, according to the report, may come in at half the size of the current Mac Pro. Bloomberg notes that, if that is true, it is unclear if it is a replacement for the current generation or an additional model that will be offered.

Today's news follows Apple's announcement of its "One More Thing" event that has been scheduled for November 10. The event is expected to feature the announcement of the first new Macs to feature Apple Silicon as the company transitions from Intel to its own in-house processors. The event may also feature the rumored AirTags and AirPods Studio headphones.