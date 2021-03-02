Last week, it was reported that certain configurations for the 21.5-inch iMac were unavailable to customers on the Apple Store website. Both the 512GB or 1TB SSD configuration was unavailable, sparking more rumors about the launch of the redesigned iMac that is expected for 2021.

A new report from AppleInsider claims that these configurations, rather than being temporarily unavailable, have actually been removed by Apple altogether. According to "long-time AppleInsider sources familiar with Apple's supply chain," Apple has stopped making the 512GB and 1TB SSD configurations of the 21.5-inch iMac.

Long-time AppleInsider sources familiar with Apple's supply chain have told us that Apple has stopped producing the 512GB and 1TB SSD configurations of the iMac 4K. Additionally, both models are newly listed as "currently unavailable" on Apple's website. The 256GB SSD model and the 1TB Fusion Drive model remain available for purchase as of writing, albeit with some lead time.

It is still unclear if these configurations are no longer available because Apple plans to launch its new iMac sooner than expected or if the company is removing the options due to poor sales on those particular configurations.