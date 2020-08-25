What you need to know
- Apple may be expanding its office at 11 Penn Plaza in New York City.
- The company is in negotiations to add 60,000 square feet of space.
- It had signed a contract to rent over 200,000 square feet earlier this year.
Apple's footprint in New York City may be growing again.
Reported by Business Insider (via AppleInsider), Apple is in negotiations with its landlord in the city to potentially expand its existing office space. According to the report, the company is looking to add about 60,000 square feet to its office at 11 Penn Plaza.
According to Business Insider, Apple is negotiating with its landlords to add about 60,000 square feet to its existing 11 Penn Plaza office. Reportedly, there are options in the building for more space. The talks are ongoing and there is "nothing concrete," meaning Apple may not yet have decided on the amount of office space or whether it wants to expand at all.
The report notes that, even if Apple does expand its office space, its presence in the city is relatively small when compared to other technology giants like Google and Facebook.
The Cupertino company's expansion in New York would join a growing tech industry footprint in the city over the past few years. Google and Facebook are currently the city's fifth- and sixth-largest office tenants, respectively. Apple, for its part, has long had a smaller presence in Manhattan — and the rumored 60,000 additional square feet is relatively modest among corporations of its size. Business Insider reports that Apple has been rumored to be ramping up its operations in Manhattan, however.
Earlier this year, Apple rented 200,000 square feet of office space in New York City's 11 Penn Plaza. While that was the company's largest footprint in the city to date, it appears that they already may need even more space.
