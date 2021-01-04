Apple may bring the LiDAR scanner to its entire iPhone lineup in 2021.

As reported by DigiTimes, Apple may bring its LiDAR scanner, which is currently featured on the iPad Pro as well as the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, to its entire iPhone lineup this fall.

Apple has adopted dToF LiDAR scanner in iPad Pro and iPhone 12 Pro series, and is expected to apply the scanner technology to all its 2021 iPhone models, which will remain available with face ID sensors, the sources said.

According to the report, Sony has signed a three-year contract to provide a new generation of sensors that Apple could use in the Pro iPhones as well as the iPad Pros until at least 2023.

Sony, in the supply chain for Apple devices, reportedly has signed a three-year contract with Apple to offer a new-generation near infrared (NIR) CIS with a single photon avalanche diode (SPAD) array for dToF LiDAR scanner, indicating that Apple will adopt the scanner in iPhones and other devices through at least 2023, the sources said.

The LiDAR scanner was first adopted by the iPad Pro and then came to the iPhone with the launch of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in the fall of 2020. The sensor enables more accurate augmented reality experiences as well as improving photography with its ability to better sense depth in especially low light conditions.

While the exact impact of the LiDAR sensor on photography has been debated, the difference is apparent in certain conditions so bringing it to the full iPhone lineup would be a great benefit to everyone who takes pictures with their iPhone.