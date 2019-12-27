Apple may buy Japan Display's main display manufacturing plant, according to a new Nikkei (via Reuters and Cult of Mac).

The report says that Sharp could also be part of the purchase with the whole sale set to be worth anything up to $820 million.

Japan Display has been in a fire financial state for a long time and recently reported its 11th consecutive quarterly net loss. Its issues stem from a move to OLED displays throughout the technology industry. The company has been slow to bring OLED manufacturing online to complement its existing LCD operations, leaving it at a disadvantage. It's now working to correct that and already makes some displays for Apple Watch.

It was previously thought that Apple would inject $200 million into Japan Display by buying some of its equipment, but that now appears to have changed.