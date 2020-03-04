What you need to know
- Apple may be building its own content for Apple Maps.
- A new job posting on Apple's Jobs site looks for a Writer/Editor for the app.
- The role will help build editorial content for users of the platform.
Apple may be planning on creating its own content for Apple Maps, according to a new position that was posted to its job site on Monday. Reported by The Verge, the "Product Manager - Maps, Writer/Editor" role will "help build and grow a brand-new content category for the Apple Maps team working closely with key internal Apple stakeholders, as well as strategically meaningful external partners."
According to the job description, the writer/editor will be responsible for building "exciting and engaging editorial content to help Maps users explore their world, whether thatʼs locally, or when theyʼre planning an amazing vacation".
"Mapping products are evolving beyond being primarily point-to-point vehicle navigation to becoming location-based services platforms that help one make sense of the physical world. In addition to multiple forms of available and future mobility, these products also offer local and global exploration, travel planning, indoor venue navigation, editorial curation, and education, among others. Apple Maps is ready to meet these challenges and is looking for someone to help build exciting and engaging editorial content to help Maps users explore their world, whether thatʼs locally, or when theyʼre planning an amazing vacation."
Some of the qualifications listed for the position include:
- Insatiable curiosity for discovering new places and a passion for telling the world in an engaging manner
- Knowledge of food, travel, and shopping trends
- Strong editing skills to help craft engaging digital content
The job has since been taken down from Apple's website, but The Verge archived the posting if you'd like to take a look for yourself.
Apple Maps currently relies heavily on third-party services like Yelp and Wikipedia to provide content like photos, business information, and reviews for Apple Maps, but the company has recently begun to take steps to free itself from reliance on other services. Apple Maps had also ran TomTom for its mapping service since its launch until the company built its own map from the ground up which finished rolling out in the United States earlier this year.
