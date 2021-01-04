As reported by DigiTimes, Apple may be switching out its current chargers in favor of smaller, more energy-efficient GaN chargers.

According to the report, Navitas Semiconductor, one of the top three suppliers of GaN charging solutions, is expecting orders from Apple this year.

Ireland-based Navitas Semiconductor, US-based Power Integrations and China-based Innoscience are the global top-three suppliers of fast charging solutions based on GaN-on-Si chips. Navitas are expected to obtain orders from Apple and other vendors in 2021, with TSMC to supply GaN-on-Si chips, industry sources noted.

Apple's current chargers have been on the market for years now and GaN chargers, which utilize gallium nitride technology, have become a popular replacement as they are more heat efficient that allows for faster charging speeds despite the charger itself being quite smaller.