What you need to know
- Apple may update its chargers to GaN technology.
- GaN chargers offer the same performance in a smaller package.
As reported by DigiTimes, Apple may be switching out its current chargers in favor of smaller, more energy-efficient GaN chargers.
According to the report, Navitas Semiconductor, one of the top three suppliers of GaN charging solutions, is expecting orders from Apple this year.
Ireland-based Navitas Semiconductor, US-based Power Integrations and China-based Innoscience are the global top-three suppliers of fast charging solutions based on GaN-on-Si chips. Navitas are expected to obtain orders from Apple and other vendors in 2021, with TSMC to supply GaN-on-Si chips, industry sources noted.
Apple's current chargers have been on the market for years now and GaN chargers, which utilize gallium nitride technology, have become a popular replacement as they are more heat efficient that allows for faster charging speeds despite the charger itself being quite smaller.
A number of third-party accessory companies such as Anker and Aukey have already started offering GaN wall chargers to customers. In their messaging, the companies point out that their GaN chargers are just as fast and powerful as Apple's own iPhone, iPad, or MacBook chargers but are a fraction of the size, making them even more portable for travel.
The switch to GaN chargers for Apple would also mean less materials, something that the company, which is focused on its environmental impact, would see as a big benefit. In another environmental move, the company has already removed the charging brick from the box of the iPhone and Apple Watch, but still includes it with its iPads and MacBooks.
Many have been hoping for GaN to make its big splash as the future of charging accessories and, if Apple hops on board, it should solidify the technology as the new standard.
