## What you need to know
- A D.C. elementary school got the surprise of its life thanks to The Ellen Show.
- Michelle Obama visited Randle Highlands Elementary School in Washington D.C.
- Together with Apple, she presented them all with new iMacs, MacBooks and an iPad for every student.
Randle Highlands Elementary School in Washington D.C. was gifted new iMacs, laptops for its teachers and an iPad for every student as part of 'Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways' over on 'The Ellen Show'.
Tweeting the video, Apple CEO Tim Cook said:
Every child deserves the opportunity to create something that can change the world. Proud to join @MichelleObama and @TheEllenShow in empowering our next generation!
65% of Randle Highlands Elementary School's students are either in foster care or homeless, according to the school's Principal Kristie Edwards. The video highlighted how the school only had a small number of outdated laptops and PCs, and that children were forced to work in groups during IT lessons. Not only that, teachers were often left to buy equipment out of their own pockets.
Michelle Obama surprised the school with a cash gift of $100,000 and a new basketball court, along with new iMacs for its computer labs and MacBooks for all of its teachers. Then, in classic "One more thing" Apple fashion, Obama then announced that all the students would also be getting iPads, as you can imagine they were ecstatic. The video below shows the moment that Obama announced the news to the school. After the event, she said:
I had so much fun putting a smile on all of these little faces from Randle Highlands Elementary School in Washington, D.C. Thanks to the @TheEllenShow for letting me be a part of #EllensGreatestNight!
You can check out the full extended video embedded in the Tweet above!
