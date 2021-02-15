As reported by AppleInsider, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says that recent reports of dissolved talks between Apple and automakers show that the company is narrowing down its potential partner for Apple Car ahead of a rumored announcement later this year.

In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says that recent reports of dissolved discussions between Apple and car makers like Hyundai are part of the Cupertino tech giant's process of picking an EV partner. The analyst also noted recent rumors of Nissan expressing interest in producing the "Apple Car." Although the Japanese automaker later clarified that it wasn't in talks with Apple, Ives says the rumors of the discussion are further proof of Apple's EV "dating game."

Ives believes that it is a matter of "when not if" for Apple to enter the electric vehicle market and that the company will partner with an established automaker to bring it to life.