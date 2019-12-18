Broadcom reportedly wants rid of its RF wireless chip business despite it having brought $2.2 billion into the company during the fiscal 2019 year. And Apple is said to be looking into picking it up.

That, according to The Wall Street Journal (via 9to5Mac) would need a transaction in the ballpark of $10 billion and although the process is said to be at an "early stage," Apple is unlikely to balk at the sum.

Broadcom's RF unit is thought to be one of the best in the business in terms or making hardware that can help clear up wireless signals. And it doesn't take an expert in phone manufacturing to see where that could be of use to Apple.