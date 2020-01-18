Apple is set to move into a new office in Munich, Germany in 2021. When completed, the "Karl" office building will house around 1,500 employees.

According to Süddeutsche Zeitung:

It was only a few months ago that Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Munich. He was a guest at the Oktoberfest , where he met, among others, the business officer Clemens Baumgärtner (CSU). And Cook visited his group's Bavarian Design Center for the first time, which is located near the main train station, but is hardly recognizable as an Apple location from the outside. 300 engineers from 40 countries are already working there. And there should be more, much more. Apple has apparently now found a place for its expansion: the "Karl" office building, which is currently being built on the former Mahag site on Karlstrasse and which, when it is scheduled for completion in 2021, will offer space for around 1,500 employees.

The paper has confirmed that Apple plans to rent the space, which covers 30,000 square meters, or over 322,000 square feet, completely.

Business consultant Clemens Baumgärtner, who met with Tim Cook in October last year said:

"I am pleased that Apple is expanding in Munich... This will secure and create high-quality jobs in our city."

Apple already has a sizeable presence of some 300 engineers from 40 countries at the Bavarian Design Center in Munich, a stone's throw away from the main train station. Apple joins Google, who also announced that it would be expanding its presence in Munich towards the end of last year.