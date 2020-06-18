"What's different this year, however, is that when you download the new version of the Apple Events app, it now shows a message that redirects you to the Apple TV app — where the event will be streamed. This also suggests that Apple is discontinuing the Apple Events app, focusing on transmitting special events through the Apple TV app."

Reported by 9to5Mac , Apple is now directing users to the TV app on the Apple TV when you download the Apple Events app. It appears that Apple may be sunsetting the Apple Events app and choose to instead stream its keynotes directly through the TV app going forward.

Ahead of WWDC, Apple has updated the Apple Events app on tvOS to get it ready for its Special Event Keynote set to kick off on Monday at 10:00 Pacific Time. However, the update came with a bit of a twist.

Whereas Apple Events previously were streamed through the Apple Events app on tvOS, a switch to streaming through the TV could make it easy for the company to direct watchers to the same place across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. The company is still streaming its WWDC keynote on YouTube and most likely will through its website as well.

The event on the TV app also notes it as a 4K stream, something that would also be new for Apple. In recent history, Special Event keynotes have been streamed in 1080p.

"Another interesting fact is that the Apple Special Event is now listed as a 4K broadcast on the Apple TV app, while all previous Apple events were recorded in 1080p. This could be the first Apple keynote to be streamed in 4K resolution."

WWDC20 is set to kick off on Monday, June 22 with a Special Event Keynote at 10:00 AM Pacific Time.