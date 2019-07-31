Apple has reportedly moved one of its leading program managers to the AR team in hopes of stabilizing the team. Kim Vorrath was an instrumental force in hunting software bugs earning her the moniker "bug wrangler," per The Information .

Kim Vorrath, who led program management in the software team for more than 15 years, has moved over to the team headed by Mike Rockwell, the vice president of AR and virtual reality at Apple, said a person familiar with the situation.

The move comes as Apple tries to bring "some order" to the team that has had its fair share of ups and downs for a while now culminating in the seeming cancellation of the AR glasses the company reportedly had in the works.

It has not been confirmed if that actually did happen as Apple has kept news regarding the team under wraps, though things may be looking up with Vorrath joining the team. She was a "powerful force" within the software team and Apple hopes her tenacity willl hep take the AR team to new heights.

