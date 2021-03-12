When Apple first launched the iPhone 6s back in 2015, it also came out with the Rose Gold color for the very first time. The Rose Gold eventually made its way to the first generation iPhone SE and both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Since the iPhone 8, however, Apple stopped selling Rose Gold and replaced it with a regular Gold option, which is still being sold today with the best iPhone lineup. While the gold is seen as classy and elegant to some, I'd still take Rose Gold over it any day, and Apple really should consider bringing it back. The Rose Gold brought a pretty unique touch to iPhone

I remember when I got my Rose Gold iPhone 6s, I immediately fell in love with it. I usually try to pick up whatever new color option that Apple releases regardless, but there was something about that Rose Gold finish that eventually made me want Rose Gold everything. At the time, I wouldn't have considered pink my favorite color either (I was way more fond of greens), but once I saw that Rose Gold leaning way more towards the pink end of the spectrum, it became one of my favorite colors overall. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more As Apple brought in more colors to the iPhone lineup, I think what made the Rose Gold so particularly special was the fact that it was feminine, classy, and elegant. Back in 2015, most smartphones were only available in the typical black or white colors, which are considered standard, even to this day. Colorful devices weren't really a thing, so the Rose Gold iPhone truly stood out in a good way. I know that the Rose Gold option could be seen as mostly feminine and for women since it leaned more toward pink, but it was also a hit with men as well, believe it or not. Some even called it "Bros Gold." No matter how you slice it, the Rose Gold iPhone was a very distinctive iPhone color that paved the way for more color options across all of Apple's lineup, from the Rose Gold MacBook to the iPad Air 4. Bring back the pink!

Again, when I got the first Rose Gold iPhone 6s, I began to fall in love with pink overall. Looking back at my high school self, who wore a lot of black and gray, I would have never believed that most of my wardrobe and my desk are now covered in various shades of pink. I even had a blush pink wedding dress, and dusty rose pink was a key part of my overall wedding color theme. In fact, if you take a look at the current trends, pink is a very popular color with a lot of the "gamer girls" and other female (and even non-female) techies. You can get pink cat ear headphones like Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition (along with everything else in the Razer Quartz collection), pink-themed mechanical keyboards and custom keycap sets, speakers, and pretty much anything else you can think of. So why can't I get my iPhone in pink or rose gold?