What you need to know
- Testers of iOS 13.5.5 beta have found a new feature for Apple News.
- The app will now save where you were reading if you back out of an article.
- You must be reading for at least thirty seconds for the feature to kick in.
Those with access to the iOS 13.5.5 beta have uncovered quite a few features that Apple could release to the public over the coming months. The latest feature discovered will help keep readers in the Apple News app from having to re-read something they were already halfway through.
It appears that a future version of the Apple News app will save the reader's place in an article. Currently, if you back out of an article mid-way through, or close the app while you are reading, Apple News will not save your place. When you go back to the article, it will load at the beginning and require you to scrub your way to where you left off.
The new feature will save your place on articles so that, even if you back out of the article or close the app, going back to the article will pick up where you were last reading. According to testers, you need to be in an article for at least thirty seconds for Apple News to save your place.
"As noted on the MacRumors forums, it takes about thirty seconds for the Apple News app to register and save your position in an article before it's safe to exit out. This isn't a feature that's needed for short articles that you read right away, but for longer content, such as Apple News+ magazine articles, it's a welcome change."
It is not clear if Apple will also add a section to the app that compiles all of the articles that you are currently in the process of reading. Regardless, being able to easily pick up where you left off on all articles will be a great addition for those longer reads.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
5 best tips and tricks for Minecraft Dungeons you need to know
Minecraft Dungeons is finally here! I'm level 90, having been lucky enough to play in the review program, and thought I'd offer some tips for those diving in.
Best Minecraft Dungeons character builds we've found so far
Minecraft Dungeons is a game all about the loot. As such, we thought we'd share some of the endgame builds we're currently using, that might help you get started with your own creations.
How to find every secret level in Minecraft Dungeons
Minecraft Dungeons has a few secret levels you can find with a bit of exploration and guidance, and we've put together a list on how to find them.
Spiffy bands for your Apple Watch Series 4 (44mm)
There's so many more possibilities for your Apple Watch beyond that original band it came with. Here are the best Apple Watch Series 4 bands for 44mm available right now.