Those with access to the iOS 13.5.5 beta have uncovered quite a few features that Apple could release to the public over the coming months. The latest feature discovered will help keep readers in the Apple News app from having to re-read something they were already halfway through.

It appears that a future version of the Apple News app will save the reader's place in an article. Currently, if you back out of an article mid-way through, or close the app while you are reading, Apple News will not save your place. When you go back to the article, it will load at the beginning and require you to scrub your way to where you left off.

The new feature will save your place on articles so that, even if you back out of the article or close the app, going back to the article will pick up where you were last reading. According to testers, you need to be in an article for at least thirty seconds for Apple News to save your place.

"As noted on the MacRumors forums, it takes about thirty seconds for the Apple News app to register and save your position in an article before it's safe to exit out. This isn't a feature that's needed for short articles that you read right away, but for longer content, such as Apple News+ magazine articles, it's a welcome change."

It is not clear if Apple will also add a section to the app that compiles all of the articles that you are currently in the process of reading. Regardless, being able to easily pick up where you left off on all articles will be a great addition for those longer reads.