It looks like sports might get easier to track in the Apple News app.

As reported by MacRumors, code found within the first developer beta of iOS 15.4 hints that the company could be preparing to bring new sports-focused features to the Apple News app on the iPhone.

According to the report, the code hints at the idea that users would be able to customize their sports experience inside the app by selecting their preferred sports leagues as well as their favorite teams. Once the selections are made, the app will deliver news related to the preferences of that particular user.

Code suggests that it's possible the feature will sync with the team selections feature in the Apple TV app, as there is a "Sync Sports Favorites" mention. The Apple TV app provides up-to-the minute scoring information, and it's looking like Apple will also bring sports scores and highlights directly to the News app. This functionality would allow sports fans to get a more in-depth overview of upcoming games, game results, and news relevant to their interests. It would also bring Apple News in line with other publications that already allow readers to get news specific to their favorite teams.

There have been many rumors recently swirling about Apple getting deeper into sports. Recently, the company was rumored to be in "serious talks" to acquire the streaming rights to Major League Baseball. The company has also been rumored to be working on a new Sportskit framework to boost its sports-related features across iOS, tvOS, and Siri.

Apple News is a free app on the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac that allows users to keep up to date with the latest news and topics they care about. The company also offers Apple News+, a premium subscription service that nets users with access to hundreds of magazines and newspapers.