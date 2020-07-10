Apple News+ continues to be an area of struggle for Apple. The paid subscription launched a few years ago and has struggled to grow its subscribers like Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. In another effort to built that part of its business, Apple is contacting previous subscribers to the service with a new offer.

Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is reaching out to some customers who had canceled their subscription with a new offer to try and entice them back. According to the promotion, customers can get another free month of Apple News+ on Apple.