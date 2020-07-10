What you need to know
- Apple has launched a new promotion for its Apple News+ service.
- The offer is specifically targeted at customers who have canceled the service.
- Some users are getting an offer for another free month of service.
Apple News+ continues to be an area of struggle for Apple. The paid subscription launched a few years ago and has struggled to grow its subscribers like Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. In another effort to built that part of its business, Apple is contacting previous subscribers to the service with a new offer.
Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is reaching out to some customers who had canceled their subscription with a new offer to try and entice them back. According to the promotion, customers can get another free month of Apple News+ on Apple.
Now, Apple is offering a second free month to those who have given it a try but canceled the subscription ... Apple is using the "Get 1 More Month" offer to entice previous subscribers to give the service another shot.
Apple is getting ready to launch a new feature for Apple News+ called Apple News+ Audio, which will bring professionally narrated stories to subscribers. Customers will be able to listen to, rather than read, select stories through the service. The feature is being released as part of iOS 13.6, which is expected to roll out to the public soon.
Apple News+ continues to struggle to get mainstream adoption, and even the free version of Apple News is now experiencing some issues. Just last month, The New York Times decided to leave the platform completely, saying that Apple News did not give them enough freedom to build relationships with its readers.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
