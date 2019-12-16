What you need to know
- Apple News will work with ABC News to cover presidential election.
- Content will be available via the Apple News app.
- Everything kicks off with the Democratic primary debate on February 7, 2020.
Apple has today confirmed that Apple News and ABC News will collaborate on news coverage of the 2020 presidential election. All of the content, including video and live-streamed content, will be available via the Apple News app across Apple's platforms.
Beginning with the Democratic primary debate on February 7, 2020 in New Hampshire, Apple News will feature ABC News videos and live-streaming coverage, as well as FiveThirtyEight polling data, infographics and analysis during key moments in the 2020 election. ABC News, Apple News and WMUR-TV will partner for the February debate, the first to be held after primary voting begins.
Apple says that the collaboration will "extend through Super Tuesday, the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, the general election debates, election night and the 2021 presidential inauguration."
Apple is certainly joining forces with a news outlet that knows how to produce content that wins awards while garnering views, according to numbers shared in Apple's Newsroom release.
ABC News won four Edward R. Murrow Awards this year, including overall excellence in television, and hosted the most watched debate of the 2020 presidential cycle so far in September 2019, drawing 12.9 million viewers on ABC, and delivering 11 million online video views. FiveThirtyEight is a leading source for statistical analysis, data visualization and data-literate reporting on politics and the election, including trackers on the latest polling, candidate endorsements and fundraising.
