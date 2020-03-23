What you need to know
- AAPL has seen more losses today.
- It's currently around 3% down and at around $220 per share.
- That means Apple is no longer a trillion-dollar company.
It's been another bad day for AAPL, and it's only a few hours old. At the time of writing Apple stocks had seen a 3% fall, leaving them valued at around the $220 mark. That, in turn, means that Apple can no longer call itself a trillion-dollar company with Wall Street increasingly concerned about coronavirus.
This also now means that Microsoft is the one remaining US company that retains its $1 trillion valuation.
This, of course, isn't just a problem faced by Apple. Since the opening bell, we've been seeing stocks take a fall all over the technology sector. The S&P 500 has even managed to lose everything that it was able to gain since President Trump took office.
BREAKING: S&P 500 has erased all of its gains since President Trump's inauguration https://t.co/DbN3KVGJ9J pic.twitter.com/JlHIQWbM0z— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 23, 2020
Apple currently has all of its stores closed – outside of Great China, at least – in an attempt to help slow the spread of coronavirus. That will have an impact on its revenues, although that is very much to be expected in the current climate.
There's no telling where the stocks will go from here, although south is a fairly good bet. The ongoing uncertainty surrounding coronavirus has seen technology stocks take a real hit of late, and there appears to be no sign of that stopping for some time yet.
You can now buy as many items as you want at Apple Stores outside of China
After a week or so of imposing purchase limits on products outside of China, Apple has now removed them. The limits remain if you're in China, though.
This concept puts LiDAR into an iPhone for the first time and it looks...ok
The refreshed iPad Pro now has a LiDAR Scanner and the chances are very good that we can expect iPhone 12 Pro to get one, too.
Here's to you, Apple, for giving us something to smile about this week
Apple's brand new products gave us all an excuse to press pause on the doom and gloom of 2020.
Defend your new 11-inch iPad Pro with one of these screen protectors
The 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) would be even better when paired with one of these screen protectors, available at various price points. Here are our favorite so far, but more will surely be on the way.