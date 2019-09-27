Apple's services business may already be larger than Apple was just ten years ago but that doesn't mean everything is all rainbows and unicorns. At least, not if you listen to Keybanc analyst Andy Hargreaves.

In an interview with CNBC Hargreaves argued that if Apple is going to be seen as a services company moving forward, it should be judged as such. And when you do that, things don't look too rosy.